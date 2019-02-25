Seinfeld sues California classic car dealer over ’58 Porsche

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Jerry Seinfeld performs at Stand Up For Heroes, at The Theater in New York's Madison Square Garden. Seinfeld is suing a California dealer in classic cars, saying the company has left him stranded in a dispute over whether a 1958 Porsche he sold is authentic. The suit comes weeks after Seinfeld was sued by a company that says it bought the comedian's Porsche for $1.5 million only to learn it was fake. AP, File Photo by Greg Allen/Invision