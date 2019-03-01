Saudi prosecutors say women’s rights activists to face trial

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019, file photo, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, right, speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Prosecutors in Saudi Arabia say they have referred detained women's rights activists to trial and that those charged "enjoy all rights preserved by the laws in the kingdom" after them being reportedly tortured in custody. Prosecutors issued the statement late Friday night, March 1, 2019, referring to their earlier June statement that announced the activists' arrest just before Saudi Arabia granted women the right to drive. Human rights groups have criticized the arrests, which come amid a series of crackdowns led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of King Salman. Pool Photo via AP, File How Hwee Young