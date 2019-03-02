‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ compromise offered to small theaters

This combination photo shows Hollywood and Broadway producer Scott Rudin at The National Board of Review Motion Pictures awards gala in New York on Jan. 11, 2011, left, and the cover of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird." Dozens of community and non-profit theaters across the U.S. have been forced to abandon productions of “To Kill a Mockingbird” under legal threat by Rudin. The combative move has prompted calls for a boycott of Rudin’s work. Rudin is arguing that author Harper Lee signed over exclusive worldwide rights to the title of the novel and that Rudin’s current adaptation on Broadway is the only version allowed to be performed. Evan Agostini, File AP Photo