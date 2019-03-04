Matt DeCample, former governor’s spokesman, dies at 44

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2012 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe, right, speaks with reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., as Matt DeCample, the governor's spokesman holds a recorder. DeCample, a former television reporter who later served as spokesman for Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe, has died after battling a rare form of cancer. He was 44. DeCample died Sunday night, March 3, 2019. Danny Johnston, File AP Photo