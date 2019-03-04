Pharrell to launch music festival in Virginia Beach in April

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the City of Hope Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Pharrell is heading home to Virginia Beach to launch a new music and culture festival. The Grammy-winning superstar announced Monday, March 4, 2019, SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day event he’s calling a “cultural experience” that will debut April 26-28. He will perform on a stage set on the beach; other performers include Missy Elliott, Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Janelle Monae, SZA and Diplo. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision