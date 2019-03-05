Celebrities

Star of immigration film says detention feels like reprisal

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

March 05, 2019 10:29 PM

In this undated photo made available by Pueblo Sight & Sound, shows immigrant activist Claudio Rojas. Rojas was the protagonist of an award -winning documentary that chronicles the plight of immigrants detained at a for-profit facility. Rojas has been taken into custody again, years after his release. Attorney Sandy Pineda said on Monday, March 4, 2019, that Rojas was complying with a required visit when he was detained last week. Pineda says 53-year-old Rojas faces deportation after being denied a request that allows certain immigrants in the country illegally to stay. Rojas is in detention in Miami.
In this undated photo made available by Pueblo Sight & Sound, shows immigrant activist Claudio Rojas. Rojas was the protagonist of an award -winning documentary that chronicles the plight of immigrants detained at a for-profit facility. Rojas has been taken into custody again, years after his release. Attorney Sandy Pineda said on Monday, March 4, 2019, that Rojas was complying with a required visit when he was detained last week. Pineda says 53-year-old Rojas faces deportation after being denied a request that allows certain immigrants in the country illegally to stay. Rojas is in detention in Miami. Pueblo Sight & Sound via AP Ray Santisteban
In this undated photo made available by Pueblo Sight & Sound, shows immigrant activist Claudio Rojas. Rojas was the protagonist of an award -winning documentary that chronicles the plight of immigrants detained at a for-profit facility. Rojas has been taken into custody again, years after his release. Attorney Sandy Pineda said on Monday, March 4, 2019, that Rojas was complying with a required visit when he was detained last week. Pineda says 53-year-old Rojas faces deportation after being denied a request that allows certain immigrants in the country illegally to stay. Rojas is in detention in Miami. Pueblo Sight & Sound via AP Ray Santisteban
MIAMI

An Argentine immigrant says his most recent detention feels like retaliation for starring in a new award-winning documentary about a group that infiltrated a for-profit detention center to expose injustices.

Calling from a different immigrant detention facility, 53-year-old Claudio Rojas told The Associated Press that he has "reasons to believe it was reprisal," but he hasn't been told anything specific.

Rojas was detained last week and faces deportation. He said he wasn't going to be able to attend this week's premiere in Miami of "The Infiltrators," which won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival. He hadn't been able to travel to the Utah festival earlier this year because of conditions set by his prior detention, which inspired the making of the film back in 2012.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it could not comment on the case.

  Comments  