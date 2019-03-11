George Foreman’s 42-year-old daughter dies in Texas

FILE - In this June 16, 2000, file photo, Freeda Foreman works out in a gym in Las Vegas. The 42-year-old daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman died at a Houston-area home. The Harris County sheriff's office said deputies were called Friday, March 8, 2019, to the home where EMS had determined Freeda George Foreman was dead. Laura Rauch, File AP Photo