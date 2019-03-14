Devon Still remains focused on the fight against cancer

FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Devon Still and his fiancee, Asha Joyce, pose with their daughter, Leah, then 5, in New York. Leah was diagnosed in 2014 with cancer and became an inspiration to millions as her football-playing father shared details of her brave fight. She was given a prognosis of just over 50 percent to survive stage 4 neuroblastoma. Leah is now a healthy 8-year-old girl in third grade who lives in Houston. Devon Still has become an author, motivational speaker, and an inspiration--especially to strangers suffering like his family did. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo