Imagine Dragons’ leader on Oprah and brushing off the haters

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, Dan Reynolds, of Imagine Dragons, winner of the award for Hollywood documentary for "Believer," poses in the press room at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reynolds posted a lengthy note on Instagram two weeks ago, calling out bands like Slipknot, the 1975 and Foster the People for taking shots at Imagine Dragons. Reynolds says, “It’s just, to me, counterproductive to all of us as artists to engage in menial, self-indulgent conversation.” AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision