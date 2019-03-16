AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The manned submersible surfaces after a failed mission to recover a stranded remotely operated vehicle in the Indian Ocean near the Seychelles on Wednesday March 13, 2019. The previous day, an accident severed the cable connecting the drone to the mother-ship of the British-based Nekton mission. The camera-carrying ROV is a vital image-gathering tool that can go deeper than the submersibles. The Nekton Mission has embarked on an unprecedented exploration of the Indian Ocean to document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. David Keyton AP Photo