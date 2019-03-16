AP PHOTOS: Masks at heart of Greek Carnival tradition

In this Monday March 11, 2019 photo combination, men wearing masks that include a meter- tall, ribbon-covered formation topped with a foxtail pose for photos in the village of Sochos, northern Greece, as they participate in a Clean Monday festival. Springtime in northern Greece is ushered with loud and colorful festivals, many hailing from centuries-old traditions, later tied to the religious calendar. In villages across the region, there are drums, ear-piercing pipe music, customs passed on from grandparents, and the centerpiece of many of the region’s celebrations: Masks. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo