Sharks play the Golden Knights in Western Conference battle

The Associated Press

March 18, 2019 12:21 AM

Vegas Golden Knights (40-27-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (43-21-8, second in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights will play at SAP Center at San Jose in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference. San Jose is second in the conference and Vegas is fifth in conference play.

The Sharks are 15-4-3 against the rest of their division. San Jose is second in the league recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Golden Knights are 16-6-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas leads the league shooting 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on Jan. 10, San Jose won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenden Dillon leads the Sharks with a plus-22 in 72 games played this season. Timo Meier has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body).

Golden Knights Injuries: William Carrier: out (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (lower body).

