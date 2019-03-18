Warner Bros.’ Tsujihara steps down following scandal

FILE - This April 21, 2015 file photo shows Kevin Tsujihara, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros., during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2015 in Las Vegas. Tsujihara is stepping down after claims that he promised acting roles in exchange for sex. As Warner Bros. chairman and chief executive officer at one of Hollywood’s most powerful and prestigious studios, Tsujihara is one of the highest ranking executives to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision