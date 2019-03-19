Sorrow revisited: Re-creating Katrina’s muck in New Orleans

In this Feb. 26, 2019 photo, artist Aaron Angelo takes a sledgehammer to the leg of a baby grand piano in a house where two rooms are being transformed to look as they might have looked once floodwaters receded following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. The house sits in front of one of the flood walls that failed when Katrina hit nearly 14 years ago. The nonprofit group Levees.org bought the house and is transforming it as part of its effort to educate the public on the causes of the 2005 flood. Kevin McGill AP Photo