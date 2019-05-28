Ex-defense secretary Jim Mattis has book coming this summer

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, then-Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks with reporters before welcoming Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Raimundas Karoblis to the Pentagon in Washington. Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has a book coming, but he warns it will not be a “tell-all” about President Donald Trump. AP Photo

Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has a book coming, but he warns it will not be a "tell-all" about President Donald Trump.

Random House announced Tuesday that "Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead" will be published July 16. The publisher says it will be an "expansive account" of the retired general's military career. Mattis will write about conflicts from Afghanistan to Iraq and use those experiences for lessons on war and peace. The book was under contract before Mattis became defense secretary in early 2017. It will touch upon events over the past couple of years, but will otherwise avoid what Mattis calls "the hot political rhetoric of our day."

Mattis announced he was leaving the Trump administration late last year. He said Trump had "the right" to have a defense secretary whose views were aligned with his.