Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 2-8

June 2: Actress Sally Kellerman is 82. Actor Ron Ely ("Tarzan") is 81. Actor Stacy Keach is 78. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 78. Actor-director Charles Haid ("Hill Street Blues") is 76. Singer Chubby Tavares of Tavares is 75. Actor Jerry Mathers ("Leave It To Beaver") is 71. Actress Joanna Gleason is 69. Actor Dennis Haysbert ("24") is 65. Comedian Dana Carvey is 64. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 64. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 59. Actor Liam Cunningham ("Game of Thrones") is 58. Actor Navid Negahban ("Homeland," ''24") is 55. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 51. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 49. Actress Paula Cale ("Providence") is 49. Actor Anthony Montgomery ("Star Trek: Enterprise") is 48. Comedian Wayne Brady is 47. Actor Wentworth Miller ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow") is 47. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 43. Actor Zachary Quinto ("Heroes") is 42. Actor Dominic Cooper ("Mamma Mia") is 41. Actress Nikki Cox ("Unhappily Ever After") is 41. Actor Justin Long ("Accepted," ''Dodgeball") is 41. Actor Deon Richmond ("Van Wilder," ''Scream 3") is 41. Actress Morena Baccarin ("Gotham," ''Homeland") is 40. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 39. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 39. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 36. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 33. Actress Awkwafina ("Crazy Rich Asians") is 31.

June 3: Singer Ian Hunter is 80. Singer Eddie Holman is 73. Actor Tristan Rogers ("General Hospital," ?The Young and the Restless") is 73. Actress Penelope Wilton ("Downton Abbey") is 73. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 71. Singer Suzi Quatro is 69. Singer Deniece Williams is 69. Singer Dan Hill is 65. Actor Suzie Plakson ("How I Met Your Mother") is 61. Actor Scott Valentine ("Family Ties") is 61. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 55. Singer Mike Gordon of Phish is 54. Newsman Anderson Cooper is 52. Country singer Jamie O'Neal is 51. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 48. Actor Vik Sahay ("Chuck") is 48. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 46. Actress Arianne Zucker ("Days of Our Lives") is 45. Actress Nikki M. James ("The Good Wife") is 38. Actor Josh Segarra ("Chicago P.D.") is 33. Actress Lalaine Dupree ("Lizzie McGuire") is 32. Actress Anne Winters ("13 Reasons Why," ''Grand Hotel") is 25.

June 4: Actor Bruce Dern is 83. Singer-actress Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 75. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 74. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 68. Actor Parker Stevenson is 67. Actor Keith David ("Barbershop") is 63. Singer El DeBarge is 58. Actress Lindsay Frost ("Crossing Jordan") is 57. Actor Sean Pertwee ("Gotham") is 55. Singer Al B. Sure! is 51. Actor Scott Wolf ("Party of Five") is 51. Ron Huebel ("What To Expect When You're Expecting") is 50. Comedian Horatio Sanz ("Saturday Night Live") is 50. Actor James Callis ("Bridget Jones") is 48. Actor Noah Wyle ("ER") is 48. Bassist Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band is 45. Actor Russell Brand is 44. Actress Angelina Jolie is 44. Actor Theo Rossi ("Sons of Anarchy") is 44. Actor Robin Lord Taylor ("Gotham") is 41. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 39. Model Bar Refaeli is 34. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 29.

June 5: Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 74. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 72. Singer Laurie Anderson is 72. Country singer Gail Davies is 71. Financial expert Suze Orman ("The Suze Orman Show") is 68. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 67. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 65. Saxophonist Kenny G is 63. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 63. Actress Beth Hall ("Mom," ''Mad Men") is 61. Actor Jeff Garlin ("The Goldbergs," ''Curb Your Enthusiasm") is 57. Actor Ron Livingston ("Sex and the City," ''The Practice") is 52. Singer Brian McKnight is 50. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 49. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 48. Actor Chad Allen ("Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman") is 45. Bassist P-Nut of 311 (three-eleven) is 45. Actress Navi Rawat ("Numb3rs") is 42. Actress Liza Weil ("How To Get Away With Murder," ''Gilmore Girls") is 42. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 40. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 38. Actress Chelsey Crisp ("Fresh Off the Boat") is 36. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 30. Musician DJ Mustard is 29. Actress Sophie Lowe ("Once Upon a Time in Wonderland") is 29. Actor Hank Greenspan ("The Neighborhood") is 9.

June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary "U.S." Bonds is 80. Country singer Joe Stampley is 76. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 75. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 72. Singer Dwight Twilley is 68. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 67. Actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 64. Actress Amanda Pays is 60. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 60. Comedian Colin Quinn is 60. Guitarist Steve Vai is 59. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 58. Actor Jason Isaacs ("Harry Potter" films) is 56. Bassist Sean Ysealt (White Zombie) is 53. Actor Max Casella ("Analyze This," ''Doogie Howser, M.D.") is 52. Actor Paul Giamatti is 52. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 51. Guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer of Korn is 49. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 46. Singer Uncle Kracker is 45. Actress Staci Keanan ("Step By Step," ''My Two Dads") is 44. Jazz singer Somi is 43. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons ("Modern Family") is 12.

June 7: Singer Tom Jones is 79. Actor Ronald Pickup ("The Crown") is 79. Actor Ken Osmond (Eddie Haskell on "Leave It To Beaver") is 76. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 73. Actor Liam Neeson is 67. Singer-songwriter Johnny Clegg is 66. Actor William Forsythe is 64. Record producer L.A. Reid is 63. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 62. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 56. Rapper Ecstasy of Whodini is 55. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 53. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 52. Actress Helen Baxendale (Emily on "Friends") is 49. Actor Karl Urban (2009's "Star Trek") is 47. TV personality Bear Grylls ("Man Vs. Wild") is 45. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 43. Comedian Bill Hader ("The Mindy Project," ''Saturday Night Live") is 41. Actress Anna Torv ("Fringe") is 40. Actress Larisa Oleynik ("3rd Rock From The Sun," ''Boy Meets World) is 38. Actor Michael Cera ("Juno," ''Arrested Development") is 31. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 29. Rapper Fetty Wap is 28.

June 8: Comedian Jerry Stiller is 92. Actor James Darren is 83. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 79. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 77. Singer Boz Scaggs is 75. Actress Sonia Braga is 69. Actress Kathy Baker ("Picket Fences") is 69. Country guitarist Tony Rice is 68. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 68. Actor Griffin Dunne is 64. "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams is 62. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 61. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 59. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 57. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 53. Actress Julianna Margulies ("The Good Wife," ''ER") is 52. Actor Dan Futterman ("Judging Amy") is 52. Actor David Sutcliffe ("Gilmore Girls") is 50. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 49. Actress Kelli Williams ("The Practice") is 49. Actor Mark Feuerstein ("West Wing," ''Good Morning, Miami") is 48. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 44. Actor Eion Bailey ("Once Upon A Time") is 43. Rapper Kanye West is 42. Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 41. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 40. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 38. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 38. Actress Torrey DeVitto ("Pretty Little Liars") is 35.