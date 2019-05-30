Univision says it recovered contentious Maduro interview

The Univision television network says it has recovered the video of a contentious interview with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro that was confiscated after he cut it short, angered by critical questions from journalist Jorge Ramos.

Ramos said Thursday that the recovery of the video was "a real triumph against censorship" and that it was returned by "confidential sources" who cannot be named out of concern for their safety.

On its website, Spanish-language Univision showed an excerpt of the 17-minute interview in late February in the presidential palace in Caracas. Ramos says the video will be broadcast in full on Sunday.

The journalist and his team were deported from Venezuela after Maduro abruptly ended the interview.