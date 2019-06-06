Nationals play Padres, look to build on 4-game win streak

Washington Nationals (28-33, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (31-31, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (4-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Padres are 16-18 in home games. San Diego has hit 94 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Franmil Reyes leads them with 19, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Nationals are 13-18 on the road. The Washington pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.78. Max Scherzer leads the team with a 3.06 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 27 extra base hits and is batting .249. Reyes is 7-for-32 with a double, four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 32 extra base hits and has 40 RBIs. Howie Kendrick is 12-for-26 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .225 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Padres Injuries: Matt Strahm: 10-day IL (rib), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Brian Dozier: day-to-day (forearm).