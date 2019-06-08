Providence holds signature arts festival this weekend

The city of Providence is holding its signature arts festival this weekend.

PVDFest is a free, four-day festival that celebrates artists. It began Thursday.

Performance stages, art galleries, food stands, art installations and block parties are set up downtown. The fifth year of the festival includes more than 1,500 artists.

There will be multiple road closures downtown. All roadways will reopen at 5 p.m. Monday. Residents and visitors are encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation to arrive at the festival.

The full schedule of activities is posted online . A pretzel-eating championship will be held as part of PVDFest Saturday afternoon.

The mayor's office says the festival brings people from all walks of life together for a unique experience. It touted the diverse family-friendly events, including the PVDFest Parade processions.