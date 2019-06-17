Latino group names new director for New Mexico chapter

The head of development and external affairs at New Mexico State University Alamogordo has been named state director of the New Mexico League of United Latin American Citizens.

The university announced Juan Garcia's selection Monday.

Garcia says he began working with LULAC two decades ago after the organization awarded him a scholarship that allowed him to buy books and pay tuition.

Since then, he has served as a president of local councils, national vice president for young adults and a district director in New Mexico.

In his new position, he will work to advance the educational opportunities for Latinos in New Mexico. He says he'll be looking to create new programs and scholarships.

Founded in 1929, LULAC is the oldest Hispanic civil rights group in the U.S.