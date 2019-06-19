Royals play the Mariners after Bailey’s solid outing

Kansas City Royals (25-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-46, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (3-8, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-6, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Homer Bailey. Bailey pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Seattle.

The Mariners are 13-24 in home games. Seattle has hit 133 home runs this season, second in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 17, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Royals are 11-25 in road games. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Whit Merrifield with a mark of .349. The Royals won the last meeting 9-0. Homer Bailey earned his sixth victory and Merrifield went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs for Kansas City. Yusei Kikuchi registered his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 80 hits and is batting .272. Kyle Seager is 10-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 20 home runs and is batting .245. Merrifield has 16 hits and is batting .372 over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .252 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Royals: 5-5, .226 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: day-to-day (groin), Hunter Dozier: 10-day IL (chest), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).