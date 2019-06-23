Flying Wallendas to cross Times Square on a high wire

Aerialist Nik Wallenda talks with the media about his planned high-wire act, Thursday, June 20, 2019 in New York. Wallenda and his sister Lijana will cross Times Square on a high wire on Sunday. He is holding a cable similar to the one that will stretch across the square. AP Photo

Imagine crossing Times Square on a high wire between skyscrapers, 25 stories above the pavement.

If all goes well, that will be reality Sunday for two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas (vah-LEN'-dahs) circus family. Their latest daredevil stunt will be streamed live Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat, but this time, he's nervous. His sister, Lijana (lee-WAH'-nah) Wallenda, plans to join him for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face.

The siblings will walk from opposite ends of the 1,300-foot wire (396-meter) suspended between the towers, crossing each other in the middle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They'll be wearing tethered safety harnesses required by the city in case they fall.