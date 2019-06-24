Nik Wallenda says he ‘freaked’ when pole slipped

Aerialist Lijana Wallenda walks on a high wire above Times Square, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Nik Wallenda says he "freaked" out for a second when his balancing pole slipped during a high-wire walk with his sister above New York's Times Square.

Nik and Lijana (lee-AH'-nuh) Wallenda spoke Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Nik Wallenda said the scare occurred as his sister knelt so he could step over her while they crossed paths 25 stories above the pavement.

Lijana Wallenda joined him Sunday night for the first time since having a near-fatal fall in 2017.

She concedes that she initially felt "a little shaky in the legs." But she quickly achieved a "peaceful" feeling on the wire.

The Wallendas hope to inspire others to conquer their own fears.

Now, Nik Wallenda says he's got his eye on an "active volcano."