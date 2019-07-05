S.Korea actress charged in Thailand for catching giant clams

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2007, file photo, a diver holds a giant clam at the launching of a program for the preservation and propagation of the endangered species in the waters of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan province, southwestern Philippines. A South Korean actress has been charged in Thailand with catching endangered giant clams while participating in a reality TV show. AP Photo

A South Korean actress has been charged in Thailand with catching endangered giant clams while participating in a reality TV show.

Actress Lee Yeol-eum cheered as she caught the three giant shellfish in a Thai national marine park in March on the survival TV show "The Law of the Jungle." Participants in the show then ate the clams. The episode aired on June 30.

Thai authorities say the actress has been charged with hunting the protected clams, scientifically known as tridacna gigas, and could face up to four years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht ($1,200).

The show places South Korean celebrities into groups that are sent out to test their survival skills in remote locations.

The show's broadcaster has apologized for the incident.