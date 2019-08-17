Bale and Benzema lead Madrid to opening Spanish league win

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaídos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. AP Photo

Zinedine Zidane's revamped Real Madrid got the spark it needed from a couple of veterans to get off to a winning start in the Spanish league.

In the absence of injured new signing Eden Hazard, it was Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale who contributed with goals and assists as Madrid opened its campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Bale, who many thought would be gone from the squad by now, put Madrid on its way to victory by setting up Benzema's opening goal, then Toni Kroos and Lucas Vázquez added to the lead in a match in which Madrid played most of the second half with 10 men following a red card to Luka Modric.

After Madrid's attempts to transfer Bale failed, Zidane started the Wales forward at Balaídos Stadium and he was key for the team's victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"He is going to stay," said Zidane, who last month was outspoken about Bale's transfer being good for everyone. "We have reason to feel positive about all the players that we have in the squad right now."

It was Madrid's first away win since Zidane returned as coach late last season. The Spanish powerhouse is trying to rebound from one of its worst campaigns in decades, when it was out of title contention several weeks before the end of last season.

"It was important to get off to a good start," Zidane said. "I'm happy with what I've seen today. It was great to get the three points in a difficult away match like this. We leave with a good feeling."

Benzema opened the scoring from close range after Bale's perfectly timed low cross in front of the goal in the 12th minute.

Celta thought it equalized just before halftime, but the goal by Brais Méndez after a defensive mistake by Real Madrid defender Álvaro Odriozola was called off for offside after video review.

Iago Aspas, who was vital last season as Celta barely escaped relegation, came closest to scoring for the hosts.

Modric was sent off early in the second half after video review showed he fouled an opponent from behind.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a spectacular reflex save off a close-range header on the ensuing free kick, and moments later Kroos added to Madrid's lead with a superb long-range shot into the top corner.

Substitute Vázquez sealed the victory in the 80th after a pass by Benzema following a nifty spin move by the French striker outside the area.

Without Hazard, who picked up a muscle injury in the team's training session on Friday, Zidane began the season with a 4-3-3 formation, with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane flanked by Marcelo and Odriozola in the defense; Casemiro guarding Kroos and Modric in the midfield; and Vinícius Jr. joining Benzema and Bale in the attack.

Playmaker James Rodríguez, who also was expected to leave in the offseason after his loan to Bayern Munich ended, was on the bench.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports