Police say $37k in sound gear stolen from music center

A Vermont police department is investigating the theft of about $37,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a music center during the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival.

The Tuesday night or Wednesday morning burglary at the Elley Long Music Center in Colchester occurred when at least one person broke into an engineering room and stole a case of audio equipment.

Rosina Cannizzaro, the executive director for the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association, called it a "cowardly act." She says she hopes the equipment can be returned to the owner.

MyNBC5 reports the music center says it has implemented overnight security and will be removing all valuable items like sound gear and cash from the building every night.