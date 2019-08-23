New York City FC plays New York Red Bulls on the heels of shutout win

New York Red Bulls (12-10-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (12-5-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Columbus 1-0, New York City FC hosts the New York Red Bulls.

New York City FC is 7-3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York City FC is 6-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The Red Bulls are 8-7-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are 5-0-1 when they score at least three goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Red Bulls won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heber leads New York City FC with 12 goals. Valentin Castellanos has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

Daniel Royer has nine goals and five assists for the Red Bulls. Brian White has three goals over the past 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 6-4-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.5 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

New York Red Bulls: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.6 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Ebenezer Ofori (injured), James Sands (injured), Joe Scally (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

New York Red Bulls: Florian Valot (injured), Brian White (injured).