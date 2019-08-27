Star Wars hotel at Disney World like a cruise into space

It's going to be a cruise to nowhere, but that will be just fine with die-hard Star Wars fans.

Disney officials on Tuesday offered new details on its recently announced Star Wars-themed resort in Florida.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" will be like a two-day cruise in that it drops visitors into a completely self-contained world. Except instead of traveling on the high seas, visitors will be made to feel like they've been launched from a parking lot at Walt Disney World in Florida to a spaceship millions of miles above Earth.

The opening date hasn't been set yet.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The details on the hotel were given as Disney World prepares to open its $1 billion, 14-acre (5.6-hectare) Star Wars-themed land. A near identical park opened in California earlier this summer.