Italy: 5-Stars vote on whether to enter new govt coalition

Supporters of Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement voted Tuesday in an online ballot that could determine whether the party forms a new government with the center-left opposition Democrats.

Party activists are voting on whether to go ahead with a coalition with the Democrats, who are traditional foes, in a ballot that ends at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) Tuesday. Results are expected shortly afterward.

A "yes" vote would pave the way for premier-designate Giuseppe Conte to form a new cabinet after the 5-Stars' previous coalition with the anti-migrant League collapsed. A vote against the new coalition would risk taking Italy into a new election that could strengthen the League.

The 5-Stars' entire leadership has backed the alliance but supporters are deeply divided over a tie-up with the Democrats, as the two parties remain far apart on key policies.

Political analysts point to doubts over the credibility of the online platform dubbed Rousseau, created in 2016 and managed by Davide Casaleggio, son of the movement's co-founder, Gianroberto Casaleggio. It has only about 115,000 eligible voters — about 1% of the 10 million voters who supported the 5-Stars in 2018 elections.

Italy was abruptly plunged into political chaos last month when the 5-Stars' former ally, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's right-wing League, pulled the plug on the populist government after 14 months in power, forcing Conte to resign. Salvini sought to capitalize on his soaring popularity and push Italy to early elections, betting that he would win big.

President Sergio Mattarella then gave Conte the task of exploring the possibility of a difficult alliance between the 5-Stars and the Democrats, in a bid to avoid snap polls.

The 5-Stars and the Democrats have been frantically negotiating over a possible cabinet, struggling to put together a shared government program for their uneasy coalition.