$4M to help add living quarters at Interlochen arts center

A $4 million gift to the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula will help add housing for students, faculty and visiting artists.

The recently announced gift is from the Midland-based Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation and the new $8.5 million facility will be called the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow House.

The facility will have one wing to serve as living quarters for 60 students during the academy school year and will be convertible to apartment spaces for Interlochen's summer Arts Camp faculty. The other wing will serve as temporary quarters for visiting artists and performers.

More than $5 million has been raised for the facility. It's part of a master plan created three decades ago that included other renovation and expansion projects.