New York City FC plays Toronto FC after Medina’s 2-goal game

Toronto FC (11-10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (15-5-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC faces Toronto FC after Jesus Medina totaled two goals against New England.

New York City FC is 9-3-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Heber paces the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 14 goals. New York City FC has scored 53 goals.

Toronto FC is 10-3-6 in conference games. Toronto FC is 0-4-4 when it scores just one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxi Moralez leads New York City FC with 11 assists. Heber has seven goals over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

Alejandro Pozuelo has nine goals and six assists for Toronto FC. Jozy Altidore has five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 8-2-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.5 assists, 6.7 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 5-2-3, averaging 1.9 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Alexander Callens, Heber (injured), James Sands (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Joe Scally (injured), Justin Haak.

Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Liam Fraser.