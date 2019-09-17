Steve Martin’s bluegrass award faces an uncertain future

In this Sept. 2, 2015 photo, Steve Martin poses for a portrait with his banjo in New York. Martin said the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, which comes with a $50,000 prize and a sculpture, is in danger of disappearing because he and the prize board members are overwhelmed by the sheer number of qualified musicians. Martin hopes some entity might take over administrating the prize. Photo by Victoria Will/Invision

There was good news and bad news for Victor Furtado last week. The 19-year-old Virginia-bred musician had won the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, which comes with a $50,000 prize and a sculpture.

But he may be the last winner: The prize is in danger of disappearing.

Martin said that he and the prize board members are overwhelmed by the sheer number of qualified musicians as bluegrass goes through a flowering.

Martin hopes some entity might take over the administration of the prize. Furtado, a student at the Berklee College of Music, hopes it somehow continues but is still grateful if he's the last recipient.