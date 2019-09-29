Mets host the Braves in division play

Atlanta Braves (97-64, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (85-76, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (13-4, 2.60 ERA) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (10-8, 4.30 ERA)

LINE: Mets -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals New York and Atlanta will play on Sunday.

The Mets are 39-36 against NL East teams. New York has a team on-base percentage of .324, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .384.

The Braves are 46-29 against NL East Division opponents. Atlanta has hit 245 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 41, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats. The Mets won the last meeting 3-0. Steven Matz earned his 11th victory and Rene Rivera went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Mike Foltynewicz took his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 120 RBIs and is batting .260. Michael Conforto is 9-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 121 RBIs and is batting .292. Josh Donaldson is 6-for-30 with three doubles and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Braves: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (wrist).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hip), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).