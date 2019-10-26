Colorado plays Anaheim, looks for 5th straight home win

Anaheim Ducks (6-5-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-1-1, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Anaheim trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Colorado finished 38-30-14 overall and 22-20-8 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Avalanche scored 258 total goals last season while collecting 429 assists.

Anaheim went 35-37-10 overall and 21-23-6 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Ducks allowed 2.8 goals on 33.1 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower body).

Ducks Injuries: Ondrej Kase: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower body).