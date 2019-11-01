Miranda Lambert is bold, funny and ready to rock again

This Oct. 9, 2019 photo shows country singer Miranda Lambert posing in Nashville, Tenn., to promote her latest album "Wildcard," available on Friday, Nov. 1. AP Photo

Miranda Lambert is back, as bold and fun as she ever was, with a new album of rock-influenced country songs that reflect a woman stepping into a new chapter of her life and career.

Lambert said writing for "Wildcard," her new album dropping Friday, made her feel like she's gotten her fire back and she doesn't feel so internal and broody as she was four years ago.

It's her first solo record since her critically acclaimed double album, "The Weight of These Wings," that came after her divorce from Blake Shelton. The new record reflects more of the rock-edged country that she displayed on her 2005 debut album "Kerosene," with plenty of her well-known wit and sarcasm.