Trump contributes foreword to paperback of McConnell book

The paperback edition of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s “The Long Game” includes a foreword from a well-placed fellow Republican: President Donald Trump.

In the foreword, shared Friday by publisher Sentinel with The Associated Press, Trump praises McConnell as an ideal partner in confirming conservative judges, notably Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. “Transforming the federal judiciary is the ultimate long game!” Trump writes.

“The Long Game” was first published in May 2016, soon after the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. McConnell famously refused to let then-President Barack Obama fill the seat, now held by Gorsuch, whom Trump nominated in 2017. In an afterword for the paperback, McConnell writes of his long friendship with Scalia and defends his decision to keep the seat open.