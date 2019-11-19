Siena plays Yale

Siena (2-2) vs. Yale (2-2)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena and Yale look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of road losses in their last game. Yale lost 64-57 to Oklahoma State on Sunday, while Siena fell 59-56 at Harvard on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: Paul Atkinson has averaged 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Jordan Bruner is also a top contributor, producing 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and three blocks per game. The Saints are led by Don Carey, who is averaging 16 points and 4.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DON: Carey has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He's also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Saints. Yale has an assist on 45 of 75 field goals (60 percent) across its previous three matchups while Siena has assists on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 76 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25