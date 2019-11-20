Stanford plays host to William & Mary

William & Mary (4-1) vs. Stanford (5-0)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Stanford in an early season matchup. Stanford won at home over Maryland Eastern Shore 76-55 on Tuesday, while William & Mary came up short in a 75-70 game at Oklahoma on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Stanford's Oscar Da Silva has averaged 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Tyrell Terry has put up 14 points and 2.6 steals. For the Tribe, Nathan Knight has averaged 20.8 points and 11 rebounds while Andy Van Vliet has put up 17 points and 10.2 rebounds.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 21.4 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over the last three games. He's also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Stanford's Spencer Jones has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 53.3 percent of them, and is 16 for 30 over the last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Stanford has scored 77.4 points per game and allowed 58.6 over its five-game home winning streak.

STINGY DEFENSE: Stanford has held opposing teams to 58.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Pac-12 teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25