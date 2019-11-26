SD State plays Samford

Samford (4-3) vs. South Dakota State (5-3)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and South Dakota State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a big home victory this past weekend. South Dakota State earned an 84-54 win over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday, while Samford won 72-60 over Troy on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: South Dakota State's Douglas Wilson has averaged 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Brandon Key has put up 12.4 points and 4.3 assists. For the Bulldogs, Josh Sharkey has averaged 14 points, 9.5 assists and 3.3 steals while Robert Allen has put up 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds.TOUGH TO DENY DOUGLAS: Across eight games this season, South Dakota State's Wilson has shot 60.5 percent.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

TWO STREAKS: Samford has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 82 points during those contests. South Dakota State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.5 points while giving up 60.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jackrabbits. South Dakota State has an assist on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) across its past three outings while Samford has assists on 40 of 66 field goals (60.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State gets to the line more often than any other Summit League team. The Jackrabbits have averaged 22.3 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25