The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrities

Exhibit of longtime artist, professor on display at U of I

The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

An exhibit highlighting the long career of artist Bea Nettles will soon be on display at the Krannert Art Museum at the University of Illinois.

Nettles is a professor emerita in the School of Art and Design. She taught there for more than two decades and is an alumna.

The exhibit opens Nov. 5 and ends March 6.

Called “Harvest of Memory,” the exhibit includes her use of alternative photographic processes.

Nettles' work has appeared at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Her themes include motherhood and more recently aging.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

Gospel star Bishop Rance Allen dead at 71

October 31, 2020 2:32 PM

Celebrities

Miss America 1993 Leanza Cornett dies after fall at 49

October 31, 2020 2:01 PM

Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

October 31, 2020 11:26 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service