Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 15-21:

Nov. 15: Actor Ed Asner is 91. Singer Petula Clark is 88. Actor Joanna Barnes (“Spartacus,” ″The Parent Trap”) is 86. Actor Yaphet Kotto (“Homicide: Life On the Street”) is 81. Actor Sam Waterston (“Law & Order”) is 80. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA is 75. Actor Bob Gunton (TV’s “24,” film’s “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 75. Actor Beverly D’Angelo (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 69. Actor-director James Widdoes (“Animal House”) is 67. News correspondent John Roberts is 64. Bandleader Kevin Eubanks (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 63. Comedian Judy Gold is 58. Actor Rachel True (“Half and Half”) is 54. Rapper E-40 is 53. Country singer Jack Ingram is 50. Actor Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Eli Stone”) is 48. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong (“Carter,” “Veronica Mars”) is 47. Drummer David Carr of Third Day is 46.. Singer Chad Kroeger of Nickelback is 46. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 46. Actor Virginie Ledoyen (“The Beach”) is 44. Actor Sean Murray (“NCIS”) is 43. Rapper B.o.B is 32. Actor Shailene Woodley is 29. Actor Emma Dumont (“Bunheads”) is 26.

Nov. 16: Actor Clu Gulager (film’s “The Last Picture Show,” TV’s “The Virginian”) is 92. Actor Joanna Pettet (“Knots Landing”) is 78. Actor Steve Railsback is 75. Actor David Leisure (“Empty Nest”) is 70. Actor Miguel Sandoval (“Medium”) is 69. Actor Marg Helgenberger (“CSI”) is 62. Drummer Mani of Stone Roses is 58. Country singer-guitarist Keith Burns of Trick Pony is 57. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 56. Actor Harry Lennix (“The Blacklist”) is 56. Guitarist Dave Kushner of Velvet Revolver is 54. Actor Lisa Bonet is 53. Actor Tammy Lauren (“Wanda at Large,” ″Martial Law”) is 52. Singer Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd is 51. Actor Martha Plimpton is 50. Actor Missi Pyle (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 48. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 43. Singer Trevor Penick (O-Town) is 41. Actor Kimberley J. Brown (“Halloweentown”) is 36. Singer Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted is 32. Comedian Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 27. Actor Casey Moss (“Days of Our Lives”) is 27. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey (“Heroes,” ″My Wife and Kids”) is 25.

Nov. 17: Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 82. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 79. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 78. Actor Lauren Hutton is 77. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 76. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 76. Actor Stephen Root (“King of the Hill,” ″NewsRadio”) is 69. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 62. Actor William Moses is 61. Entertainer RuPaul is 60. Musician Joey Williams of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 58. Actor Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Brooklyn Bridge”) is 57. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 54. Actor Sophie Marceau (“Braveheart”) is 54. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 53. Keyboardist Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler is 53. Actor David Ramsey (“Arrow,” “Blue Bloods”) is 49. Actor Leslie Bibb (“ER,” ″Popular”) is 47. Actor Brandon Call (“Step By Step”) is 44. Country singer Aaron Lines is 43. Actor Rachel McAdams (“Wedding Crashers,” “The Notebook”) is 42. Guitarist Isaac Hanson of Hanson is 40. Actor Justin Cooper (“Liar, Liar”) is 32. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 32. Actor Raquel Castro (“Jersey Girl”) is 26.

Nov. 18: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 81. Actor Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 78. Actor Susan Sullivan is 78. Country singer Jacky Ward is 74. Actor Jameson Parker (“Simon and Simon”) is 73. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 72. Singer Graham Parker is 70. Actor Delroy Lindo (“The Good Fight”) is 68. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 67. Actor Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) is 62. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 60. Singer Kim Wilde is 60. Actor Tim Guinee (“Elementary”) is 58. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 58. Singer Tim DeLaughter of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 55. Actor Romany Malco (“A Million Little Things,” “Weeds”) is 52. Actor Owen Wilson is 52. Actor Dan Bakkedahl (“Life in Pieces,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 52. Singer-Broadway composer Duncan Sheik is 51. Actor Mike Epps is 50. Actor Peta Wilson (“La Femme Nikita”) is 50. Actor Chloe Sevigny (“Big Love,” ″Boys Don’t Cry”) is 46. Actor Steven Pasquale (“The Good Wife”) is 44. Keyboardist Alberto Bof of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 43. Rapper Fabolous is 43. Actor-director Nate Parker (“Birth of a Nation”) is 41. Rapper Mike Jones is 40. Actor Mekia Cox (“Secrets and Lies”) is 39. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad (“Scream Queens,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Christina Vidal (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 39. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 36. “Project Runway” winner and designer Christian Soriano is 35. Actor Nathan Kress (“iCarly”) is 28.

Nov. 19: Talk show host Larry King is 87. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 84. Media mogul Ted Turner is 82. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 78. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 71. Actor Robert Beltran (“Big Love,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 67. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 66. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 65. Journalist Ann Curry is 64. Actor Allison Janney (“Mom,” “The West Wing”) is 61. Drummer Matt Sorum of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Actor Meg Ryan is 59. Actor Jodie Foster is 58. Actor Terry Farrell (“Becker”) is 57. Actor Erika Alexander (“Living Single,” “The Cosby Show”) is 51. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra) is 51. Singer Tony Rich is 49. Singer Jason Albert of Heartland is 47. Country singer Billy Currington is 47. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 47. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 45. Rapper Lil’ Mo is 43. Actor Reid Scott (“Veep,” “My Boys”) is 43. Director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 41. Guitarist Browan Lollar of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 38. Actor Adam Driver (“Girls”) is 37. Country singer Cam is 36. Rapper Tyga is 31.

Nov. 20: Actor Estelle Parsons (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 93. Comedian Dick Smothers is 82. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 78. Actor Veronica Hamel is 77. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 74. Actor Samuel E. Wright (Sebastian in “Little Mermaid”) is 74. Musician Joe Walsh is 73. Actor Richard Masur (“One Day at a Time”) is 72. Actor Bo Derek is 64. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 63. Actor Sean Young is 61. Pianist Jim Brickman is 59. Actor Ming-Na (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Mulan”) is 57. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 55. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 55. Actor Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 51. Actor Sabrina Lloyd (“Numb3rs”) is 50. Actor Joel McHale (“Community”) is 49. Actor Marisa Ryan (“New York Undercover”) is 46. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 45. Actor Joshua Gomez (“Chuck”) is 45. Country singer Josh Turner is 43. Actor Nadine Velazquez (“My Name Is Earl”) is 42. Actor Jacob Pitts (“Sneaky Pete,” “Justified”) is 41. Actor Jeremy Jordan (“Supergirl”) is 36. Actor Ashley Fink (“Glee”) is 34. Bassist Jared Followill of Kings of Leon is 34. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz (“Station 19”) is 34. Actor Cody Linley (“Hannah Montana”) is 31. Guitarist Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 25.

Nov. 21: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 86. Actor Marlo Thomas is 83. Actor Juliet Mills (“Passions,” ″Nanny and the Professor”) is 79. Actor Goldie Hawn is 75. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 72. Singer Livingston Taylor is 70. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 68. Actor Cherry Jones (“The Horse Whisperer”) is 64. Bassist Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes is 60. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 58. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 57. Singer Bjork (BYORK) is 55. Singer Chauncey Hannibal of BLACKstreet is 52. Bassist Alex James of Blur is 52. TV personality Rib Hillis (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 50. Rapper Pretty Lou of Lost Boyz is 49. Football player-turned-TV host Michael Strahan (“Good Morning America,” ″Live With Kelly and Michael”) is 49. Actor Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is 47. Country singer Kelsi Osborn of SHeDAISY is 46. Actor Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” ″It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 45. Actor Lindsey Haun (“Broken Bridges”) is 36. Actor Jena Malone (“Saved,” ″Life as a House”) is 36. Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 35. Actor Sam Palladio (“Nashville”) is 34.