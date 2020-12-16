The Latest: Kansas State pauses football, won’t play in bowl

Spectators wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus watch the Champions League group F soccer match between Zenit St.Petersburg and Borussia Dortmund at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Kansas State has paused all football activities and withdrawn from bowl consideration after an outbreak of positive tests and contact tracing procedures would not have left the Wildcats with enough players to compete in a game.

The First Responder Bowl was the likely destination for the Wildcats, who beat then-No. 3 Oklahoma on the road early in the season but slid to a 4-6 finish after losing quarterback Skylar Thompson and several other players to injuries.

Kansas State lost its last five games but was in line for a bowl game because it finished seventh in the Big 12.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Second-year coach Chris Klieman called it “a bittersweet ending to the season,” but he also called it “nothing short of a miracle” that the Wildcats were able to play 10 games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

Two soccer games in Germany’s second division have been called off after a staff member at Würzburger Kickers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says its entire team has been ordered by local health authorities to isolate “until further notice.”

The decision forced the postponement of Würzburg’s games on Wednesday against St. Pauli and on Saturday against Darmstadt.