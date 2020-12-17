Conference play starts for UTM, Southeast Mo.

UT Martin (2-0, 0-0) vs. Southeast Missouri (2-3, 0-0)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Southeast Missouri as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, UT Martin finished with five wins and 13 losses, while Southeast Missouri won three games and lost 15.

SUPER SENIORS: Southeast Missouri's Nolan Taylor, Chris Harris and Nana Akenten have combined to account for 51 percent of all Redhawks scoring this season.CLUTCH CAMERON: Cameron Holden has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The UT Martin offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the nation. The Southeast Missouri defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 286th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25