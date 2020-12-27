MVC play starts for Bradley, Valpo

Bradley (6-3, 0-0) vs. Valparaiso (3-5, 0-0)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley and Valparaiso meet in the first MVC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Bradley finished with 11 wins and seven losses, while Valparaiso won nine games and lost nine.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Valparaiso's Donovan Clay has averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while Ben Krikke has put up 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Braves, Elijah Childs has averaged 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while Ja'Shon Henry has put up 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 22.6 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over his last three games. He's also converted 68.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-5 this year when it scores 79 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 80.

STREAK STATS: Valparaiso has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 58.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Bradley has held opposing teams to 34.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the seventh-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

