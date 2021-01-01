Conference play starts for Jackson St., Alabama A&M

Jackson State (0-5, 0-0) vs. Alabama A&M (2-0, 0-0)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Jackson State as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Jackson State finished with 11 wins and seven losses, while Alabama A&M won five games and lost 13.

SENIOR STUDS: Jackson State's Tristan Jarrett, Jonas James and Darius Hicks have combined to account for 49 percent of all Tigers scoring this season.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last five games. He's also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Jackson State has scored 53.4 points per game and allowed 78 over its five-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama A&M offense has scored 85.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 23rd nationally. The Jackson State defense has allowed 78 points per game to opponents (ranked 216th).

___

