Bama, No. 7 Tennessee meet in conference play

Alabama (6-3, 1-0) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (7-0, 1-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Alabama takes on No. 7 Tennessee. Each squad is coming off of a big victory in their last game. Tennessee earned a 73-53 road win over Missouri on Wednesday, while Alabama won 82-64 at home against Mississippi on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama has benefited heavily from its seniors. Herbert Jones, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty Jr. and Jordan Bruner have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's scoring this year and 54 percent of all Crimson Tide points over the team's last five games.FIELD GOALS FOR FULKERSON: In seven appearances this season, Tennessee's John Fulkerson has shot 50 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Crimson Tide are 1-3 when they record more than 13 turnovers. The Tennessee defense has forced 18.1 turnovers per game overall this year and 18 per game over its last three.

STREAK SCORING: Tennessee has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 52.7.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 52.7 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

