Los Angeles Clippers to square off against the Sacramento Kings in division play

Los Angeles Clippers (8-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Sacramento for a Pacific Division matchup Friday.

Sacramento finished 8-5 in Pacific Division action and 16-19 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 110.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.1 last season.

Los Angeles went 49-23 overall and 32-16 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Clippers averaged 116.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.9 last season.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Clippers: None listed.