Army, BU meet in conference play

Army (6-3, 2-2) vs. Boston University (1-3, 1-3)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Army matches up against Boston University. Army fell 70-61 to Holy Cross in its last outing. Boston University lost 89-45 to Colgate in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Army has benefited heavily from its seniors. Josh Caldwell, Lonnie Grayson, Alex King and Nick Finke have combined to account for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year and 55 percent of all Black Knights points over the team's last five games.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Terriers have scored 68.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded in non-conference play.MIGHTY MATHON: Across four appearances this year, Boston University's Sukhmail Mathon has shot 60 percent.

COLD SPELL: Boston University has scored 63.3 points per game and allowed 81 over a three-game home losing streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Black Knights have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. Boston University has 15 assists on 69 field goals (21.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Army has assists on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.4 percent. The Terriers have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25