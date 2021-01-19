Celebrities

Ottawa plays Winnipeg in division showdown

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (1-1-0, fifth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-1-0, fourth in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Division foes Ottawa and Winnipeg face off.

Ottawa went 25-34-12 overall and 9-9-5 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Senators scored 30 power play goals on 211 power play opportunities last season.

Winnipeg finished 37-28-6 overall and 11-6-4 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Jets scored 213 total goals last season while collecting 380 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

