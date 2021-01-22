Alcorn State, Alabama St. meet in conference play

Alcorn State (2-6, 2-1) vs. Alabama State (1-4, 1-4)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes meet as Alcorn State faces Alabama State. Alcorn State blew out Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 34 at home on Monday, while Alabama State fell to Alabama A&M on the road on Saturday, 70-63.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Troymain Crosby, Tyree Corbett, Kurk Lee and Oddyst Walker have combined to account for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 61 percent of all Braves points over the team's last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Braves have scored 75.7 points per game and allowed 62 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 61 points scored and 97.4 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last five games. He's also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has lost its last six road games, scoring 63.2 points, while allowing 94.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hornets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Braves. Alabama State has 35 assists on 70 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Alcorn State has assists on 31 of 77 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State is ranked first among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.8 percent. The Hornets have averaged 12.2 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25